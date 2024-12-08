Palm Springs

10 injured after motorcycle officer crashes into holiday parade crowd in Palm Springs

The ten people, including the officer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ten people were injured after an officer on a motorcycle crashed into a crowd at a holiday parade in Palm Springs.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday as a holiday parade went down Palm Canyon Drive.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The ten people, including the officer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were all being treated at a nearby hospital.

One of those injured included a 2-year-old child, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available. The parade resumed after the street was cleared from the collision.

The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation of the crash.

This article tagged under:

Palm Springs
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us