10 injured after motorcycle officer crashes into holiday parade crowd in Palm Springs

Ten people were injured after an officer on a motorcycle crashed into a crowd at a holiday parade in Palm Springs.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday as a holiday parade went down Palm Canyon Drive.

The ten people, including the officer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were all being treated at a nearby hospital.

One of those injured included a 2-year-old child, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available. The parade resumed after the street was cleared from the collision.

The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation of the crash.