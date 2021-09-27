710 Freeway

Motorcyclist Found Dead on 710 Freeway On Ramp in Long Beach

The motorcycle was found on the east Del Amo Boulevard on-ramp at 4:48 a.m., and the deceased motorcyclist was found nearby.

By City News Service

A motorcyclist was found dead Monday morning on an on-ramp to the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

The motorcycle was found down at 4:48 a.m. on the east Del Amo Boulevard on-ramp to the northbound Long Beach Freeway, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.

The deceased motorcyclist was found nearby.

There was no indication whether the crash was a hit-and-run.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for eastbound and westbound Del Amo Boulevard on ramps to the northbound Long Beach Freeway.

