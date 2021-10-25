Motorcyclist Identified in Fatal Crash; Police Searching For Driver Who Fled

A 53-year-old motorcyclist killed by a hit-and-run motorist in Pacoima was publicly identified Monday.

He was Jose Silva, according to the coroner's office.

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. Oct. 16 on Laurel Canyon Boulevard at Judd Street, according to the LAPD.

The motorcyclist riding a 2012 Kawasaki was northbound on Laurel Canyon when it merged into a two-way left turn lane and collided head-on with a 2015 Corolla and was ejected from his bike, police said. He was then hit by a white four-door sedan, which was southbound. That driver then fled the scene.

The driver of the vehicle into which the motorcycle crashed remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who can provide information that leads to the identification of the hit-and-run driver, their arrest and conviction through the city's hit-and-run reward program trust fund.

Anyone with information on this driver was asked to call Valley Traffic Division detectives at 818-644-8035 or 8818-644-8114. Tipsters can also call the LAPD's 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.