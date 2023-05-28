Motorcyclist Killed After Hit-and-Run Crash in Northridge

The Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday in Northridge.

The accident took place around 5:40 p.m. when a dark colored BMW sedan that was traveling eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard made a left turn at Yolanda Avenue and crashed into a motorcycle. The driver of the BMW failed to stop and left the motorcyclist with fatal injuries.

First responders from the LA Fire Department responded and pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist's identity remains unknown at this time.

According to police, a reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information regarding the hit-and-run accident. This is made possible by the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund created by the LA Administrative Code in 2015.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Ortega at (818) 644-8035 or Officer Reyes (818) 644-8114.