Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in North Hills

Los Angeles police on Friday were searching for the driver who killed a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run crash in North Hills.

The incident happened on Thursday around 6:40 p.m. near Woodley Avenue and Parthenia Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The LAPD said a 1992 white BMW was traveling at a high speed southbound on Woodley Avenue when it crashed into a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was exiting a driveway.

The crash caused the motorcyclist to crash into a vehicle, police said. He was declared dead on the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

The driver of the BMW crashed into a parked vehicle and then ran away, leaving a passenger behind, police said.

The motorcyclist was a man in his late 50s, police said. His name was not released because his family had not yet been notified.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 818-644-8117 or 1-877-527-3247.