CHP Arrest Motorcyclist After Pursuit Tops Speeds of 100mph

A motorcyclist trying to get away from California Highway Patrol Friday night took advantage of a nearly empty freeway system in the middle of LA to try to evade officers at speeds as fast as 125 mph.

Eliana Moreno in Newschopper4 Alpha picked up the pursuit in South LA along the 10 Freeway and followed it into Santa Monica.

The chase ended when the suspect pulled over on the side of the 10 Freeway near Cloverfield in Santa Monica, where police arrested him before he could put his kickstand down.