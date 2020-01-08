Motorhome Crashes into Multiple Vehicles in Studio City, Driver in Custody

A motorhome collided with multiple vehicles Wednesday in Studio City, and the driver was taken into custody.

Police arrived in the 12200 block of Ventura Boulevard, near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, about 6:30 p.m. to find a man lying in the street, claiming that someone had hijacked his motorhome, crashed into the cars and fled the scene, according to Officer Jeff Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Several people whose vehicles were hit said the man who had been lying in the street was the one behind the wheel when the collisions occurred, and officers determined that the motorhome had not been hijacked, Lee said.

Authorities have taken the man into custody and are investigating if he was under the influence while driving, according to Lee.

No injuries were reported, Lee said.