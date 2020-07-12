Motorist Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash Involving Two White BMWs

A 45-year-old motorist was killed in a three- vehicle crash in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The man, a resident of Compton, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported. He was later identified as Charlton Caldwell, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Caldwell was driving a 2007 black Saab 20T at 9:35 p.m. Saturday. He was trying to avoid a crash, which authorities said was triggered when a white 2007 BMW 328i going eastbound on 106th Street failed to stop for a stop sign at Vermont Avenue.

That driver then traveled directly into the path of another white 2007 BMW going southbound on Vermont, they said.

"The front end of the white BMW 328i traveling southbound on Vermont Avenue in the No. 2 lane, collided with the left rear of the white BMW 328i traveling eastbound on 106th Street," according to a CHP statement.

Caldwell, traveling southbound in the No. 1 lane on Vermont Avenue, turned his car to the left to avoid the crash between his vehicle and the two BMWs, and crashed into the concrete center median. His car then left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another motorist, a 39-year-old man from Los Angeles, was taken to Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood with minor injuries.

No other information was available.