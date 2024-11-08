2 teens identified in fatal shooting at Mount Washington lookout

Two teens who were shot and killed early Thursday morning at a cliffside lookout in Los Angeles' Mount Washington community have been identified.

The victims were identified as Denzell Guzman, 18, and Juan Melendez Jr., 17, both Los Angeles residents, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police responded to the lookout in the 1400 block of Cliff Drive just after midnight after reports of a shooting. They found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told officers that a group approached the victims, opened fire and drove away. Details about a motive were not immediately available.

The teens died at the scene, where flowers and other items were left later Thursday at a memorial. Friends of the victims told NBCLA they are teen students at a high school in the area north of downtown Los Angeles.

Descriptions of the attackers were not immediately available.