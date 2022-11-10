Mountain Lion

Tragic Death: Another Mountain Lion Killed on 405 Freeway Near Mulholland Drive

An investigation is underway into the dead cat which was found in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Mulholland Drive.

By Helen Jeong

A mountain lion was found dead along the 405 Freeway near Mulholland Drive early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Caltrans officials removed the animal at around 1 a.m. after it was discovered in the southbound lanes. The deceased puma is expected to be examined by animal experts from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It’s not clear how the animal died, but it appears the puma was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The video from the scene shows the cougar was not wearing a collar. Because the deceased animal was without a tracking device, it is unlikely to be one of the cougars that are being tracked by the National Park Service.

Last month, a cougar was captured after it was seen roaming around the Brentwood area, promoting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school. It was later “released successfully” to a suitable habitat after wildlife officials checked the health of the animal.  

It’s not clear whether the puma which was spotted in Brentwood in October is related to the one that was killed Thursday morning.

The National Park Service says at least 29 mountain lions were killed by a vehicle since 2002 in its study area, which includes the Santa Monica Mountains, Simi Hills and Verdugo mountains.

