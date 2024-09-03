4-year-old boy attacked by mountain lion at Malibu State Creek Park

A 4-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion in Calabasas on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The attack happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Malibu State Creek Park, the sheriff’s department said. As a result of the attack, the child was airlifted to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries that were described as non-life threatening.
State rangers responded to the park and euthanized the mountain lion, LASD said.
The incident is under investigation by California State Parks.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.