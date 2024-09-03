4-year-old boy attacked by mountain lion at Malibu State Creek Park

A 4-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion in Calabasas on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The attack happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Malibu State Creek Park, the sheriff’s department said. As a result of the attack, the child was airlifted to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

State rangers responded to the park and euthanized the mountain lion, LASD said.

The incident is under investigation by California State Parks.