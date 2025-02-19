Ventura County

Mountain lion captured after roaming around Camarillo neighborhood

The cat was running across rooftops and crossed several streets in the Ventura County community.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A mountain lion leaps over a fence Feb. 19, 2025 in Camarillo.
Edmund Urquiza

A mountain lion effortlessly jumped from rooftop-to-rooftop at times and over at least one fence as it roamed around a neighborhood Wednesday afternoon in Camarillo.

The agile big cat was eventually tranquilized by fish and wildlife agents, captured in bushes near a house and loaded into a pickup. It will likely be relocated to a wilderness area.

About mountain lions in California

There are about 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions in California, but wildlife officials call that a crude estimate without an ongoing statewide study. More than half of the state is considered prime habitat for the big cats, which can be found wherever deer are present.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife receives hundreds of mountain lion sighting reports each year. Few result in mountain lions being identified as posing an imminent threat to public safety, the department said. Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare and their nature is to avoid humans.

Here's a full list of recommendations from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife of what to do during a mountain lion encounter.

  • Do not hike, bike, or jog alone. Stay alert on trails.
  • Avoid hiking or jogging when mountain lions are most active – dawn, dusk, and at night.
  • Keep a close watch on small children.
  • Off leash dogs on trails are at increased risk of becoming prey for a mountain lion.
  • Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.
  • DO NOT RUN. Stay calm. Running may trigger chase, catch and kill response. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms, or opening your jacket if wearing one; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children.
  • Do not crouch down or bend over. Squatting puts you in a vulnerable position of appearing much like a 4-legged prey animal.
  • Be vocal; however, speak calmly and do not use high pitched tones or high pitch screams.
  • Teach others how to behave during an encounter. Anyone who runs may initiate an attack.
  • If a lion attacks, fight back. Research on mountain lion attacks suggests that many potential victims have fought back successfully with rocks, sticks, garden tools, even an ink pen or bare hands. Try to stay on your feet. If knocked down, try to protect head and neck.
  • If a mountain lion attacks a person, immediately call 911.
  • Report unusual mountain lion behavior to your local CDFW regional office.

Ventura CountyAnimals and Wildlife
