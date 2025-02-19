Mountain lion captured after roaming around Camarillo neighborhood

A mountain lion effortlessly jumped from rooftop-to-rooftop at times and over at least one fence as it roamed around a neighborhood Wednesday afternoon in Camarillo.

The agile big cat was eventually tranquilized by fish and wildlife agents, captured in bushes near a house and loaded into a pickup. It will likely be relocated to a wilderness area.

About mountain lions in California

There are about 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions in California, but wildlife officials call that a crude estimate without an ongoing statewide study. More than half of the state is considered prime habitat for the big cats, which can be found wherever deer are present.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife receives hundreds of mountain lion sighting reports each year. Few result in mountain lions being identified as posing an imminent threat to public safety, the department said. Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare and their nature is to avoid humans.

Here's a full list of recommendations from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife of what to do during a mountain lion encounter.