A mountain lion was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday in Malibu, authorities said.

The animal died at the scene of the collision, which was reported at about 7:35 a.m. in the 33200 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The driver did not stop.

The big cat was identified as P-104, a mountain lion who was being monitored by wildlife officials.

"P-104, a subadult male mountain lion, was killed by a car on PCH today. He was the most recent cat to be captured as part of our puma study,'' the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted. "He is the 25th cat & 8th collared study cat to be killed by a car and the first we've documented being hit & killed by a car on PCH.''

Animal control personnel were sent to the scene to remove the fatally injured animal, the sheriff's department reported. The roadway remained open.