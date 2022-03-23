Mountain Lion

Mountain Lion Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Malibu

The subadult male mountain lion, recently added to National Park Service scientists' puma study in the Santa Monica Mountains, is the 25th cat and eighth collared study cat to be killed by a car.

By City News Service

Mountain lion P-38 is pictured in this undated photo. Note: P-38 is not the mountain lion killed in March 2022 in Malibu.
NPS

A mountain lion was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday in Malibu, authorities said.

The animal died at the scene of the collision, which was reported at about 7:35 a.m. in the 33200 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The driver did not stop.

The big cat was identified as P-104, a mountain lion who was being monitored by wildlife officials.

"P-104, a subadult male mountain lion, was killed by a car on PCH today. He was the most recent cat to be captured as part of our puma study,'' the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted. "He is the 25th cat & 8th collared study cat to be killed by a car and the first we've documented being hit & killed by a car on PCH.''

Animal control personnel were sent to the scene to remove the fatally injured animal, the sheriff's department reported. The roadway remained open.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

