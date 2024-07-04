CHP

Mountain lion killed by vehicle on the 405 Freeway

CHP confirmed the deceased mountain lion was in the center divider of the freeway.

By Staff Reports

The California Highway Patrol said a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on the 405 Freeway near the Getty Museum on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m., according to CHP.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was en route to the scene.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

