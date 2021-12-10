Mountain Lion Kittens Found Under Picnic Table

By The Associated Press

Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a Southern California veterinary hospital, officials said.

The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building near foothills in Thousand Oaks, according to a statement Thursday from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Read more here.

5 photos
1/5
NPS
2/5
NPS
3/5
NPS
4/5
NPS
5/5
NPS
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

mountain lions

More Photo Galleries

Disneyland Resort's Nighttime Spectaculars Return in 2022
Disneyland Resort's Nighttime Spectaculars Return in 2022
All the Best Looks From the 2021 People's Choice Awards
All the Best Looks From the 2021 People's Choice Awards
The Rose Parade Just Floated Some Fresh Sneak Peeks
The Rose Parade Just Floated Some Fresh Sneak Peeks
The World's Most ‘Extreme' Cars Roll Into Los Angeles
The World's Most ‘Extreme' Cars Roll Into Los Angeles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us