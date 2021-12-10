Thousand Oaks

Mountain Lion Kittens Found Under Picnic Table in Thousand Oaks

The biologists set the kittens up in a makeshift den monitored by cameras, in the hopes that the mother was returning at night.

By Associated Press

NPS

Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a Southern California veterinary hospital, officials said.

The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building near foothills in Thousand Oaks, according to a statement Thursday from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After their mother never showed up, biologists with state Fish and Wildlife gave the kittens a check up and outfitted them with small radio collars and they were dubbed P-100, P-101, P-102, and P-103. The biologists then set the kittens up in a makeshift den monitored by cameras, in the hopes that the mother was returning at night.

Officials soon determined that the mother had either died or abandoned the litter.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

mountain lions 39 mins ago

Mountain Lion Kittens Found Under Picnic Table

crime 3 hours ago

Accused Serial Rapist Charged With Kidnapping and Running Down Women With Truck in Coachella Valley

Two of the kittens were found dead early on Dec. 2 and biologists took the other two to a veterinary hospital in Orange County, the statement said.

The animals will be temporarily housed at the Orange County Zoo until a permanent home can be found for them.

Mountain Lion Kittens Found Under Picnic Table

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Thousand OaksMountain Lion Sighting
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us