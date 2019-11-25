Just two months since mountain lion P-61 was killed while crossing the 405 Freeway and one month after two mountain lions were found dead due to rodent poisoning, the National Park Service welcomes P-77.

They announced Monday via Twitter that they had captured the 2-year-old female mountain lion and radio-collared her before releasing her back to Simi Hills where she was found.

According to the National Park service, the new furry addition is in good health and will be part of their 20-year study of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains and its surrounding areas.