Mountain lion spotted perched in tree of Santa Clarita home

A juvenile mountain lion drew a crowd Friday after being spotted perched on a tree in the backyard of a Santa Clarita home.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife received calls reporting the mountain lion sightings around 11 a.m. Wildlife agents shortly arrived at the home to monitor the mountain lion for safety.

The cub is believed to have been separated from its mom but appeared to be in good health, according to officials.

Neighbors say the mountain lion sighting is a rarity for the area.

"This is unique to have a mountain lion sitting in a neighbor's tree," said Burt Dominguez. "I've been at my house for a very long time and I've never seen a mountain lion."

Nicole Wilde, a hobbyist wildlife photographer, drove across town after getting word from a friend about the cougar.

"We really don't get mountain lions very often, so this is very special," said Wilde.

Since the cub is too young to fend for itself, wildlife agents are hoping the mother returns for the young mountain lion to avoid having to step in as a last resort.

Officials warned residents in the area to keep their pets inside in the meantime as they wait for the cub to climb down.