Simi Valley

Mountain Lion Tranquilized and Removed From Simi Valley Neighborhood

By Kevin La Beach and Shahan Ahmed

Zach Rollfinke

A mountain lion that was not collared was tracked and tranquilized in a Simi Valley neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The mountain lion was spotted in a tree in the 600 block of Laguna Drive, according to Tim Daly from Fish and Wildlife.

The lion was tranquilized in the 600 block of Bristol Avenue, Daly said.

Neighbors captured photos of the department removing the wild animal.

No one was injured, officials said.

