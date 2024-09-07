New phone service customers within the 213 and 323 area code region of Los Angeles may be assigned to the new 738 area code, Spectrum announced Friday.

The affected neighborhoods include downtown Los Angeles, Alhambra, Bell, Bell Gardens, Beverly Hills, Commerce, Cudahy, Glendale, Hawthorne, Huntington Park, Inglewood, Lynwood, Maywood, Montebello, Monterey Park, Pasadena, Rosemead, South Gate, South Pasadena, Vernon, West Hollywood, and unincorporated portions of Los Angeles County, according to the company.

“The new 738 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 213 and 323 area codes,” Spectrum said on its website.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Those with the new area code will still have to dial 1 and 10 digits when making all local calls, including the 738 numbers.

Those with the existing phone services in the 213 and 323 areas will not be affected as the price of a call, coverage area and other rates and services will remain the same, according to Spectrum.

Those with questions regarding the information can call Spectrum at (855) 707 - 7328 and visit the California Public Utilities Commission's website for more information.