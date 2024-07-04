Moving truck stuffed with furniture caught illegally dumping in Skid Row

A moving truck jam-packed with furniture was seen illegally dumping in Skid Row adding to the growing trash problem in the area.

Dozens swarm the vehicle in downtown Los Angeles, as multiple individuals unload the moving truck. A fridge, couch and mattress were among the many household furniture items dumped.

One of the individuals is seen using a dolly to haul a refrigerator back to the other side of the street.

City leaders are now working to determine the motive for the illegal dumping.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Councilmember Kevin De Leon said dumping in the area is common, as people try to dump items illegally or try and drop items for people in need. Regardless of the motive, De Leon stated that dumping is illegal and can result in thousands of dollars in fines.

“You are costing the city tens of thousands...hundreds of thousands of dollars by doing this," said De Leon. "Because ultimately the city has to show up and clean it up and haul it away. That costs us money."

The illegal dumping can also pose a safety issue and create a fire hazard, the councilmember added.

NBCLA reached out to the moving company but has not received a response.