Mount Baldy

Authorities seeking victims attacked while hiking on Mt. Baldy

The suspect is believed to be "extremely dangerous," authorities said.

By Helen Jeong

LA County Sheriff's Department

Detectives Thursday sought additional victims who were assaulted, harassed or threatened by a man near the Mt. Baldy area of the San Gabriel Mountains, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The suspect was identified as Patrick Flinn, a 66-year-old man with blue eyes and grey hair.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Mr. Flinn is extremely dangerous, violent and know to carry large knives on his person," department said.

Attacks by Flinn may have happened near the Barrett Stoddard Road Trail.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Anyone who was victimized by Flinn was asked to contact the San Dimas Sheriff Station.

This article tagged under:

Mount Baldy
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us