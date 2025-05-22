Authorities seeking victims attacked while hiking on Mt. Baldy

Detectives Thursday sought additional victims who were assaulted, harassed or threatened by a man near the Mt. Baldy area of the San Gabriel Mountains, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The suspect was identified as Patrick Flinn, a 66-year-old man with blue eyes and grey hair.

"Mr. Flinn is extremely dangerous, violent and know to carry large knives on his person," department said.

Attacks by Flinn may have happened near the Barrett Stoddard Road Trail.

Anyone who was victimized by Flinn was asked to contact the San Dimas Sheriff Station.