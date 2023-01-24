A second search for a missing hiker is underway on Mt. Baldy, where actor Julian Sands was reported missing earlier this month.

On Sunday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department received the report of the second missing hiker on the snow-covered mountain northeast of Los Angeles. Jin Chung, a 75-year-old North Hollywood man, was last seen around 6 a.m. on Sunday, the sheriff's department said.

Chung carpooled to the mountain with two others and planned to reunite with them at the vehicle, but he did not return at the meeting time. Ground crews searched unsuccessfully for Chung after he was reported missing.

"Helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search however, all were negative for any signs of Sands," the department's statement said.

Sands, 65, was reported missing Jan. 13 on 10,064-foot Mt. Baldy, the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains about 40 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The search continued for Sands over the weekend, the sheriff's department said.

Sands' family released a statement this week, thanking the sheriff's department for their efforts.

As we enter day 11 of the search for Julian Sands on Mt. Baldy, we are reminded of the sheer determination & selflessness of all of the people who have aided in this search. We will continue to utilize the resources available to us. The family would like to share this statement: pic.twitter.com/owO2o97f16 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 23, 2023

The mountainsides were left covered in heavy snow and ice after a series of powerful January storms. Strong winds and poor weather conditions have complicated search efforts.

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, “A Room With a View." He also had major roles in in 1989's “Warlock,” 1990's “Arachnophobia,” 1991's “Naked Lunch,” 1993's “Boxing Helena,” and 1995's “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television.