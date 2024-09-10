Mt. Baldy under evacuation order as Bridge Fire burns near Glendora

As the Bridge Fire burned some 3,000 acres in the Angeles National Forest as of Monday afternoon, authorities issued an additional mandatory evacuation order, urging those living and working near Mt. Baldy to leave the area immediately.

The evacuation order affects all residents north of the San Antonio Dam up to the Mt. Baldy Resort, officials said.

Drivers were urged not to use Mt. Baldy Road as they heed the evacuation order to leave the area.

Highway 39, East Fork Road, Glendora Mountain Road, and Glendora Ridge Road were also closed as fire crews battled the flames.

The Bridge Fire started at 2:12 p.m. Sunday near Camp Bonita Road, East of Camp Williams, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was at 0% containment as of Monday evening."Overnight, the fire behavior was extremely active, moving south to Glendora Mountain Road," Forest Service officials said Monday, adding that firefighters Monday would focus heavily on structural protection of the communities in the East Fork and preventing further fire spread to the south.

Other areas under the evacuation orders include: