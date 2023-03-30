Mudslide in Studio City Shuts Down Roadway

As the latest storm brought more rain and snow, the weather created problems on the road Thursday morning with a mudslide blocking a street overnight and making a slippery mess in Studio City.

City crews have blocked off the 3500 block of Wrightwood Drive as debris rolled down from a hillside. Video from the scene shows two cars collided in the area potentially because of the muddy, slippery conditions.

Other neighborhoods are also being impacted by weather-related incident as the new round of rain again increased concerns about already-saturated ground giving away in the form of mudslides.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday to a roughly quarter-acre mudslide in the Beverly Crest area that blocked at least two residential driveways. No injuries were reported and no major structural damage was detected.

In northern Los Angeles County, a landslide that began last week along the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway north of Templin Highway began to expand, a result of new precipitation, swallowing some of the pavement on the freeway shoulder and advancing toward the actual traffic lanes. Caltrans closed off the two right lanes of the freeway late last week due to the advancing slide.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, with a total of 6 to 12 inches of snow possible above 5,000 feet. Forecasters said some higher peaks could see up to 18 inches, with the snow accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 mph.