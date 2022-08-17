On Tuesday two large steel safes were found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills and now the LAPD know what's inside.

The LAPD told NBC4 that they recovered two stolen gun safes.

The wild speculation began when LA firefighters with heavy rescue equipment pulled two large safes Tuesday afternoon from the brush-covered canyon. The mysterious discovery was made near the Universal City overlook, which offerings sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley to the north.

It was a joint operation between the LAPD and the LAFD to recover the safes that took three hours since they weighed hundreds of pounds.

Both safes appeared to be tampered with meaning that people tried opening the safes without having the right combinations.

A Mulholland mystery! Today LAPD, LAFD and a tow truck crew teamed up to recover a large and extremely heavy safe found dumped off of Mulholland Drive, way down the hill. @RobertNBCLA @ShootSeanNBCLA @NBCLA @LAPDHQ @LAFD pic.twitter.com/DiaHSrvOdh — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) August 17, 2022

After authorities recovered the safes they were transported to an LAPD evidence room where they were later opened.

The smaller gun safe was already pried open by someone. When it was opened by authorities it was empty.

When the larger 600-pound safe was opened by the LAPD they found what appears to be an empty gun rack.

Detectives are still trying to find the safes owners and are trying to learn more about what was in the safes before they were found.

"It could very well have been taken in a burglary or robbery," said LAPD Detective Tim Kirkpatrick. "It’s evidence and we want to follow up on all leads possible."