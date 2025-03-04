Multi-car crash in Diamond Bar leaves 1 dead, 1 other injured

One person died in a multi-car crash in Diamond Bar early Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Diamond Bar Boulevard and Temple Avenue at around 12:15 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced at least one person dead at the scene and one other person was left injured.

The injured person was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.