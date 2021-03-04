Multi-Casualty Incident Declared After Several People at Homeless Encampment Struck by Vehicle

Several people were struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning after the driver crashed through a homeless encampment in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

Emergency crews responded to the 11500 block of W. San Vicente Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. after a single vehicle drove through the encampment, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A multi-casualty incident was declared and LAFD crews are on scene searching tents for additional injured victims, Prange said. It's unknown how many people were injured.

No further details were immediately known. It was not clear why the vehicle drove through the encampment.