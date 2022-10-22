Multi-Vehicle Crash in Porter Ranch Leaves Several Injured

At least eight people were injured after a multi vehicle crash in Reseda, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least three vehicles were reporter to have been involved in the collision that has one person still trapped, LAFD said.

Reseda Boulevard in both directions between San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Chatsworth Street will be shut down for an unknown duration.

Delays are expected and drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further details were immediately available.