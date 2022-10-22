Crash

Multi-Vehicle Crash in Porter Ranch Leaves Several Injured

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least eight people were injured after a multi vehicle crash in Reseda, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least three vehicles were reporter to have been involved in the collision that has one person still trapped, LAFD said. 

 Reseda Boulevard in both directions between San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Chatsworth Street will be shut down for an unknown duration. 

Delays are expected and drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. 

No further details were immediately available.

