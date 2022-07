Three people are dead and six others injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Winnetka Sunday night.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. at 19700 West Vanowen Street.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The three victims that died were only identified as a 25-year-old male and two 30-year-old males.

No other details were immediately available.