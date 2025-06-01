San Gabriel Valley

Multiple officers shot in Baldwin Park: Police

The condition of the officers is unclear.

By Missael Soto

Police lights
Getty Images

Police were investigating a shooting Saturday that injured two officers in Baldwin Park, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue, according to CHP.

Both officers were transported to a hospital, their condition is unclear.

Newschopper4 was over the neighborhood and showed a massive police presence in a residential neighborhood. Streets were closed off for multiple blocks.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

