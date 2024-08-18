Multiple people hospitalized in high-speed crash in Redondo Beach

Multiple people were transported to a hospital after a high-speed crash in Redondo Beach on Saturday.

A woman driving a white Ford Fusion drove through multiple stop signs and collided with at least four other moving vehicles, according to police.

Among those transported to a hospital was a pregnant woman.

Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute at the Redondo Beach Pier where a woman drove off.

When police received her location, the crash occurred. Many neighbors were initially concerned that police were in pursuit when the woman was driving at high speed.

Debris was seen scattered around Avenue F and Catalina Avenue, a block away from the ocean.

"I heard the impact from inside my house and I knew at the time it was something really bad... I went out and I thought 'I need to call 911,' and almost as I thought that I heard sirens," said Susie Bottomly who lives nearby.

The woman driver was arrested and none of those hospitalized were seriously injured.