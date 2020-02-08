Multiple People, Including Children Injured in Riverside County Hit-and-Run Crash

At least four people — including children — were injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash that caused a vehicle to overturn on Interstate 15 in Wildomar Saturday.

The crash was reported at 1:22 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Bundy Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Initial reports indicated that a sedan involved in the wreck was driving recklessly prior to the crash and then fled the scene.

Five people were trapped inside the overturned vehicle, four of whom suffered head trauma, while other motorists stopped at the scene to provide aid, witnesses told the CHP.

Officers shut down the left two lanes on the northbound I-15 near the crash site, causing traffic to back up.

Further details were not immediately available.