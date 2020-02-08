Riverside County

Multiple People, Including Children Injured in Riverside County Hit-and-Run Crash

By City News Service

fatal crash generic ap images
ARCHIVO/AP IMAGES

At least four people — including children — were injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash that caused a vehicle to overturn on Interstate 15 in Wildomar Saturday.

The crash was reported at 1:22 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Bundy Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Initial reports indicated that a sedan involved in the wreck was driving recklessly prior to the crash and then fled the scene.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

First Alert Forecast 13 mins ago

One Day of Wet Weather Expected in SoCal Sunday

Kobe Bryant 10 mins ago

Memorial Honors Helicopter Crash Victims Sarah and Payton Chester

Five people were trapped inside the overturned vehicle, four of whom suffered head trauma, while other motorists stopped at the scene to provide aid, witnesses told the CHP.

Officers shut down the left two lanes on the northbound I-15 near the crash site, causing traffic to back up.

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyCalifornia Highway Patrol
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us