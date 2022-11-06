Multiple People Killed in Fiery Crash in Ventura County

Five people were killed in a fiery crash in Point Mugu Sunday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m. police responded to calls of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

One car was completely engulfed in flames. A small SUV and a Subaru collided.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The small SUV was carrying four people that were all pronounced deceased and the Subaru had one man inside who was also pronounced deceased.

The cause of the crash remains unknown but police are investigating if speed of alcohol were a factor.

The identities of the occupants have not been released.