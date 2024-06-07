1 killed, multiple people shot in Compton: LASD

At least one person was killed and several others were injured Friday night in a shooting in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported sometime before 8 p.m. on the 800 block of East Greenleaf Boulevard. There, five people were shot.

Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately available.

It is unclear if any arrests were made in connection with the shooting. The name of the deceased was not disclosed and the extent of the injuries of those who were shot is unclear.