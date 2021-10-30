Multiple People Stabbed at Downtown LA Halloween Party

Multiple people were stabbed at a party early Saturday morning, resulting in at least three victims being transported to the hospital in a scary start to the Halloween weekend.

The stabbings occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday, at the Spring Towers Lofts on 7th Street and Spring Street. The Halloween party taking place at that location had around 200 people in attendance, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Multiple people, at least three men and one women, were stabbed, some multiple times. Three of those victims were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions with stab wounds, according to the LAPD.

The person who called to report the incident said there was a fight at the event, according to the LAPD.

There is at least one suspect, though it could not be confirmed whether that suspect was in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.