Multiple Vehicle Crash on PCH Sends Four to Hospital

Four people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Sunday in Malibu, temporarily shutting down several highway lanes, the sheriff's department reported.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. on the westbound Pacific Coast Highway, the department said. All westbound lanes were temporarily shut down on PCH at Corral Canyon.

The crash tied up traffic on PCH for miles, the department said.

Four injured victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-

threatening injuries, the department said.

The crash site was cleared and all lanes were reopened just before 7

p.m., the department reported.