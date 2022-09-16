Downtown Los Angeles

Metro Bus, Food Truck, Other Vehicles Crash in Downtown LA

Two people were injured, but only one of them was hospitalized.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person was hospitalized and another was also injured in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.

The crash involved several cars and vehicles, including a Metro bus and a food truck.

Police are still searching for the driver responsible for the incident, which took place just after 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway.

A male passenger on the bus, estimated to be in his 70s, was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The driver of the food truck was also treated for injuries, but she was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but it may be a hit-and-run, the LAPD said.

