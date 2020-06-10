George Floyd Murals

Murals of George Floyd Emerge as Los Angeles Protests Continue

Murals honoring George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and other activists have emerged throughout the Los Angeles area.

By Sydney Kalich

As protests and unrest continue throughout the country, murals honoring George Floyd have popped up throughout Los Angeles.

Protests and demonstrations have taken place throughout the last two weeks in Southern California, the majority of them peaceful. Floyd died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis. All four police officers involved face charges.

Here are some of the murals in tribute to Floyd and Black Lives Matter:

Tap the link outs to preview the mural and get the specific locations of each mural.

Beverly Grove:

Downtown LA:

Highland Park:

Long Beach:

Melrose:

Santa Monica:

