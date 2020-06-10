Murals of George Floyd Emerge as Los Angeles Protests Continue

As protests and unrest continue throughout the country, murals honoring George Floyd have popped up throughout Los Angeles.
Protests and demonstrations have taken place throughout the last two weeks in Southern California, the majority of them peaceful. Floyd died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis. All four police officers involved face charges.
Here are some of the murals in tribute to Floyd and Black Lives Matter:
Tap the link outs to preview the mural and get the specific locations of each mural.
Beverly Grove:
- Black Lives Matter mural by Instagram user @HijackArt. Located outside outside of Beverly Grove Vision Care Optometry.
Downtown LA:
- George Floyd mural by Mario Medina. The mural is outside of Blue Moon Co. in downtown LA.
- George Floyd mural by Robert Vargas. The mural is located near 6th Street on the side of the Starbucks.
Highland Park:
- Martin Luther King Jr. mural by Tristan Eaton. Mural located outside of Café de Leche in Highland Park.
Long Beach:
Melrose:
- George Floyd tribute mural by Shane Grammer. Mural located behind Sportie LA.
Santa Monica:
- Black Lives Matter mural by Sara Sandoval. Mural is located on the corner of 6th Street and Santa Monica Blvd in Santa Monica.