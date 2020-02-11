Murder Charge Dropped Against Woman Who Stabbed Attacker

What to Know Police found the man dead at the bottom of stairs with stab wounds to his chest.

Orange County prosecutors said evidence discovered during the investigation revealed that Angelovic acted in self-defense.

Angelovic’s defense attorney, John Barnett, told the Times his client is “very relieved that this ordeal is over.”

Prosecutors have dismissed a murder charge against a woman who investigators said was assaulted by a man she fatally stabbed in Southern California three years ago, a newspaper reported Tuesday.

Amber Angelovic, 24, faced the murder count and a possible sentencing enhancement for personal use of a weapon in the stabbing death of Derek Valentine in his Costa Mesa home, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Angelovic and Valentine ended up at his home after a night of drinking, prosecutors said. They had been on one date previously.

Angelovic called 911 to report that Valentine, 32, tried to prevent her from leaving, hit her in the face and threw her to the ground.

Fearing for her safety, Angelovic said she grabbed a knife she carried with her for protection and engaged in a drill she learned in a self-defense class, prosecutors said.

Police found Valentine dead at the bottom of stairs with stab wounds to his chest.