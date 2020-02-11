Orange County

Murder Charge Dropped Against Woman Who Stabbed Attacker

Angelovic called 911 to report that Valentine, 32, tried to prevent her from leaving, hit her in the face and threw her to the ground.

By Associated Press

This undated booking photo provided by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows Amber Angelovic. Prosecutors have dismissed a murder charge against Angelovic, who investigators said was assaulted by the man she fatally stabbed in Southern California three years ago, according to a newspaper report Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Prosecutors have dismissed a murder charge against a woman who investigators said was assaulted by a man she fatally stabbed in Southern California three years ago, a newspaper reported Tuesday.

Amber Angelovic, 24, faced the murder count and a possible sentencing enhancement for personal use of a weapon in the stabbing death of Derek Valentine in his Costa Mesa home, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Orange County prosecutors said evidence discovered during the investigation revealed that Angelovic acted in self-defense. Senior Deputy District Attorney Heather Brown said the motion to dismiss the case was "in the interest of justice.”

Angelovic’s defense attorney, John Barnett, told the Times his client is “very relieved that this ordeal is over.”

Angelovic and Valentine ended up at his home after a night of drinking, prosecutors said. They had been on one date previously.

Angelovic called 911 to report that Valentine, 32, tried to prevent her from leaving, hit her in the face and threw her to the ground.

Fearing for her safety, Angelovic said she grabbed a knife she carried with her for protection and engaged in a drill she learned in a self-defense class, prosecutors said.

Police found Valentine dead at the bottom of stairs with stab wounds to his chest.

