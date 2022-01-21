Pasadena

Man Charged With Murder After Teen Fatally Shot in the Head in Pasadena

"Detectives are actively investigating this shooting as a criminal gang incident," Pasadena police said.

By Heather Navarro

NBCLA

After a 14-year-old was shot in the head while riding in a car in Pasadena Jan. 18, Pasadena police announced a 24-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Tuesday, police were called to the 1600 block of Los Robles Avenue where paramedics were flagged down to help after the teen had been shot in a white Toyota, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The teen was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was shot several blocks away near Los Robles Avenue and Eldora Road, and the driver traveled away from the scene.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Hancock Park 31 mins ago

Murder Charge Filed in Killing of UCLA Grad Student at Hancock Park Furniture Store

First Alert Forecast 3 hours ago

Strong Winds Are Expected to Hit Southern California. Here's When and Where

Police found the suspect nearby in the 600 block of Mar Vista Avenue, and 24-year-old Alexis Ibarra was arrested.

Detectives said they found a firearm upon detaining Ibarra.

Two days after the shooting, the victim died in the hospital.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, and Ibarra was charged with murder and attempted murder. Bail was set at $4 million.

"Detectives are actively investigating this shooting as a criminal gang incident. Additionally, the white Toyota driven by the victims, matched the vehicle driven by the suspects during the January 16th, 2022 robbery/shooting near Villa Parke," Pasadena police said in a news release.

Anyone with information was asked to call Pasadena police at (626)- 744-4241. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Pasadena
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us