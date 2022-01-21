Man Charged With Murder After Teen Fatally Shot in the Head in Pasadena

After a 14-year-old was shot in the head while riding in a car in Pasadena Jan. 18, Pasadena police announced a 24-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Tuesday, police were called to the 1600 block of Los Robles Avenue where paramedics were flagged down to help after the teen had been shot in a white Toyota, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The teen was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was shot several blocks away near Los Robles Avenue and Eldora Road, and the driver traveled away from the scene.

Police found the suspect nearby in the 600 block of Mar Vista Avenue, and 24-year-old Alexis Ibarra was arrested.

Detectives said they found a firearm upon detaining Ibarra.

Two days after the shooting, the victim died in the hospital.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, and Ibarra was charged with murder and attempted murder. Bail was set at $4 million.

The boy's age wasn't known, but he was said to be in critical condition. Updates to come on the NBC4 News. Watch live here: https://t.co/Eo47dZNoms pic.twitter.com/1FlIcd3r5c — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 19, 2022

"Detectives are actively investigating this shooting as a criminal gang incident. Additionally, the white Toyota driven by the victims, matched the vehicle driven by the suspects during the January 16th, 2022 robbery/shooting near Villa Parke," Pasadena police said in a news release.

Anyone with information was asked to call Pasadena police at (626)- 744-4241. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).