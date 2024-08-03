Murrieta

Murrieta issues evacuation order due to brush fire near 215 Freeway

Saturday’s fire comes as Southern California experiences increased temperatures

By Karla Rendon

Firefighters respond to a brush fire in Murrieta on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.
An evacuation order has been issued Saturday for several neighborhoods in Murrieta as firefighters battle a brush fire.

The blaze was reported sometime before 2 p.m. along the 215 Freeway between Los Alamos Road and Clinton Keith, according to the Murrieta Police Department. As a result, the northbound lanes of the freeway in the area have been shut down for the emergency response.

Residents on the east side of the northbound 215 Freeway from Los Alamos Road to Snowfield and Tree Ridge Streets have been ordered to leave their homes.

Saturday’s fire comes as Southern California experiences increased temperatures due to a high-pressure system.

It is unclear what caused the fire. No injuries or structural damages have been reported in connection with the blaze.

