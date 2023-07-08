murrieta

Cessna business jet with at least 6 aboard crashes in Riverside County

The jet, which departed from Las Vegas, crashed near French Valley Airport northeast of Murrieta.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities at the scene of a plane crash Saturday July 8, 2023 in Riverside County.
At least six people were onboard when a small jet crashed and burned early Saturday in Riverside County.

The Cessna C550 business jet crashed around 4 .m. near French Valley Airport northeast of Murrieta.

Firefighters initially said six people were killed in the crash. NBCLA is attempting to confirm the victims' conditions.

The plane departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Details about the victim’s identities and what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Firefighters put out a small brush fire that spread from the plane's wreckage.

Earlier this week, a student pilot died and three passengers were injured when a small plane crashed near the airport in southwestern Riverside County.

