Murrieta Valley Unified approves policy informing parents if their children identifies as transgender

Murrieta Valley Unified School District approved a controversial new policy that will allow teachers to notify parents if their children identify as transgender.

Dozens of people attended a school board meeting Thursday, with speakers both for and against the new policy taking the podium to express their thoughts. While some championed the school district’s ultimate decision to inform parents of their children’s identification, others said they were concerned this could negatively impact students who are directly affected.

“Disclosing a transgender student to their parents could actually compromise their safety and mental health,” one speaker said at the board meeting. “School may be the only affirming space for transgender youth.”

Supporters of the new measure said otherwise, saying it’s best to keep parental rights intact.

"I very strongly hope and believe we are not going to be the only district standing on this parental rights thing,” said Nicolas Pardue, a Murrieta Valley United School District trustee.

Board members voted in favor of the policy in a 3-2 vote, following Chino Valley Unified School District’s adoption of a similar measure. The gender identity disclosure policy also requires schools to notify parents if their children partake in programs or use facilities that don’t align with the sex they were born.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta denounced the district’s decision in a statement released Friday.

“I am deeply disturbed to learn another school district has put at risk the safety and privacy of transgender and gender nonconforming students by adopting a forced outing policy,” Bonta’s statement read. “My office remains committed to ensuring school policies do not target or seek to discriminate against California’s most vulnerable communities. California will not stand for violations of our students’ civil rights.”

It is unclear how soon the new measure will go into effect.