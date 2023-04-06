‘My body doesn't look like that': Karol G Unhappy With Editing on Magazine Cover

Karol G, the Colombian singer of hit songs like "Provenza", revealed her dissatisfaction to her over 60 million fans on Instagram of the image published on the cover of GQ Mexico.

The 32-year-old reggaeton player, who has broken several records in her career, said she is grateful for the opportunity, but she never agreed with the edits made to her photo.

“My GQ magazine cover was released today, a cover with an image that does NOT represent me,” she wrote.

"Despite making clear my disagreement with the number of edits they made to the photo, they did nothing about it," said the artist.

Karol G, who has made history with her most recent album, "Mañana Será Bonito", released on February 24, reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200.

After seeing the photo in the magazine, she said, “My face doesn't look like that, my body doesn't look like that, and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”

By posting her displeasure on her Instagram page, her fans, including other celebrities, supported the singer.

Chiquis Rivera posted: “I love you! You are beautiful. I'm crazy about you! Thank you for doing this, for all, for all! I agree with you and support you 10000000%!"

Meanwhile, Prince Royce said: "They went too far."

The singer ended her post by saying: "I understand the repercussions that this can have, but beyond feeling that it is disrespectful to me, it is women who wake up every day trying to feel comfortable with ourselves despite the stereotypes of society.

So far, the magazine where the photo was published, has not commented.

Karol G appeared in Los Angeles with two consecutive concerts on October 21 and 22 at the Crypto.com stadium. The singer sold more than 26,000 tickets and, in addition, broke a record for the profits she obtained as a Latin artist during her concerts in the United States.