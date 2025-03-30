Revamped app makes it easier to get free LA city services. See how

Los Angeles residents who rely on the city's MyLA311 app to connect with city services might notice a few changes, including an entirely new mobile application to streamline the often frustrating process.

Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass announced the launch of the “MyLA311” app Friday morning, intended to “make L.A. cleaner and safer with improved city services.”

311 is the city's non-emergency service and information line that connects residents to city services and allows them to report issues like potholes and graffiti.

The new app offers 86 different types of service request types, including 15 new and 25 consolidated service request types. Service requests include filling potholes, erasing graffiti and removing abandoned furniture.

Other improvements include:

More reliable app and website adds new features including chat, uses photos and image recognition to better identify, confirm and communicate the type of service requests. This helps ensure that service requests are referred to the correct department for completion and makes it easier for departments to refer to outside agencies as needed.

Enhances the customer experience for requests submitted through the platform, with improved notifications for service completion.

Leverages Google mapping to “drop a pin” to auto-populate the service request location, which is helpful when an address is unavailable (parks, along the LA River, alleys, etc.)

New ability to report accessibility service requests that were previously unreportable through the outdated 311.

Surveys users to measure customer satisfaction and make improvements.

Increases language access by making 311 available in 243 languages.

Creates new ability to “Follow” or “Subscribe” to a service request and receive email notifications on the progress of your request.

Be informed when others have made the same service request at the same location.

Features an enhanced “Knowledge Base” for self-service users to find information and answers on their own.

“This new and improved way to request and receive city services is another example of how we are breaking away from the old way of doing things to make our neighborhoods cleaner and safer,” Mayor Bass said. “Download the new app today so you can let us know where the city needs to respond in your neighborhood.”

The new app fully replaces the old one, which “technical issues and glitches impacted the platform’s functionality and caused outages,” Bass said in a statement.

There is no fee for any of the services used.