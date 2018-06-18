PHOTOS: 35 Years Ago, Astronaut Sally Ride Became the First American Woman in Space

Thirty-five years ago Monday, NASA astronaut Sally Ride became the first American woman in space. 12 photos 1/12 NASA Astronaut Sally Ride floats on the Challenger flight deck. 2/12 NASA Sally Ride is pictured with NASA's first female astronaut candidates in Florida in 1978. 3/12 NASA Astronaut Sally Ride, exits the Shuttle Mission Simulator following a training session in the Johnson Space Center’s Mission Simulation and Training Facility. 4/12 NASA Astronaut Sally Ride is pictured with a set of tools on space shuttle Challenger. Her shirt features the acronym TFNG, which stands for thirty-five new guys in reference to the astronaut class of 1978. 5/12 NASA Sally Ride is pictured with her mission crewmates. Front row, left to right: Ride, Commander Bob Crippen, Pilot Frederick Hauck. Back row, left to right: John Fabian, Norm Thagard 6/12 NASA Sally Ride and her crewmates rocket skyward aboard Challenger at 7:33 a.m. EDT on June 18, 1983. 7/12 NASA 8/12 NASA Astronaut Sally Ride in pictured June 15, 1983 three days before her flight aboard space shuttle Challenger. She is in the cockpit of a T-38 jet. 9/12 NASA Sally Ride takes her seat aboard the space shuttle. 10/12 NASA Astronaut Sally Ride is pictured aboard Challenger. 11/12 NASA Flowers are placed at the Sally Ride Memorial Tree at Johnson Space Center in Texas after the astronaut's death July 23, 2012. 12/12 Astronaut and scientist Sally Ride is pictured at the Sally Ride Science Festival at NASA's Ames Research Center.

More Photo Galleries