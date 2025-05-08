Nate Holden, former state senator and LA councilmember, dies at 95

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Nate Holden died Wednesday at the age of 95, his family told LA Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Holden served over 30 years in the public sector as a city councilmember, a state senator and as an assistant chief deputy to Former Los Angeles County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Hahn says she remembers Holden, or as she referred to him, "Uncle Nate," as a force to be reckoned with on the council and a part of the Hahn family.

“Nate Holden was a legend here in Los Angeles. He was a lion in the State Senate and a force to be reckoned with on the Los Angeles City Council. I learned a lot sitting next to him in the chambers as a new Councilmember. He was a valued member of my father’s staff for years and my dad relied on his unique brand of wisdom. I always referred to him as Uncle Nate because to me he was part of the Hahn family. May he rest in peace.”

Janice Hahn

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Holden was born on June 19, 1929, in Macon, Georgia. He was elected to the California Senate in 1974, where he served until 1978.

During his term, Holden helped author California's Housing Financial Discrimination Act, or the Holden Act, which prohibited financial institutions from discriminating based on race, religion, sex or marital status.

In a statement, Mayor Karen Bass wrote:

“Nate Holden leaves behind a legacy of service and strength. Throughout his life, he put the South Los Angeles community front and center. As an organizer, I learned from the way he served, always working to ensure vital services were delivered directly to the residents he represented. For decades, he was a trusted advisor. My thoughts are with the Holden family during this difficult time. Flags in the City of Los Angeles will fly at half staff as our city mourns.”