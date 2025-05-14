Menendez Brothers

LA County district attorney reacts to Menendez brothers' resentencing

The brothers were resentenced to 50 years to life in prison, which makes them eligible for parole.

By Karla Rendon

Nathan Hochman speaks with Conan Nolan on NBC Los Angeles’ NewsConference.
NBCLA

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who stood by his belief the Menendez brothers were “not yet” ready to be resentenced, said his office’s “commitment to presenting all relevant facts and perspectives was pivotal to the Court’s ruling” following a judge's decision to resentence them.

In a statement Tuesday, Hochman described Judge Michael Jesic’s ruling as a “monumental one that has significant implications for the families involved, the community, and the principles of justice.”

“Our office’s motions to withdraw the resentencing motion filed by the previous administration ensured that the Court was presented with all the facts before making such a consequential decision,” Hochman’s statement continued.

The case of the Menendez brothers has long been a window for the public to better understand the judicial system. This case, like all cases — especially those that captivate the public — must be viewed with a critical eye. Our opposition and analysis ensured that the Court received a complete and accurate record of the facts. Justice should never be swayed by spectacle.”

He also thanked his legal team for the work they put into the matter.

Jesic resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life in prison, which makes them eligible for parole. However, the state parole board would need to consider the case and issue its own ruling on whether the brothers should be released.

Menendez BrothersLos Angeles County
