Celebrate National Coffee Day on Thursday at These LA Coffee Shops Ranked as Yelp's Best in the US

While some might argue everyday is National Coffee Day, the unofficial holiday kicks off Thursday.

After you've enjoyed your first obligatory cup of coffee at home, head to one of these Southern California coffee shops, ranked in a recent Yelp list of the best in the U.S.

Los Angeles County

Ranking at no. 6 on Yelp’s list, released earlier this month, is Patria Coffee Roasters in Compton.

The shop serves iced lattes, a coffee slushy, café con leche and Mexican mochas

The coffee shop is open daily and is located at 108 N Alameda Street.

Ventura County

Cafe Sepentia in Oak Park took the no. 4 spot in Yelp’s ranking.

The Ventura County coffee shop offers a range of traditional espresso drinks, including lattes, macchiatos and cappuccinos.

The small business also offers specialty teas and Korean shaved ice.

Café Sepentia is located at 706 Lindero Canyon Road in Oak Park.

Tatiana’s Coffee and Tea in Ventura ranked no. 9 spot on the list.

The coffee shop offers traditional espresso drinks, including a “must-try” dirty chai latte.

Tatiana’s Coffee and Tea also specializes in house-made empanadas.

The small business is located at 470 E Main Street in Ventura.

Orange County

Ranking no. 10 on the list is Tim Is Making Great Coffee — also known as Coast Coffee & Tea — in San Juan Capistrano.

The coffee shop offers a range of espresso drinks and organic coffee.

“This is truly a small business owner who obviously takes pride in his product which I will always support,” one Yelp reviewer said.

